Bottos Tops 1-Day Volume of $47,606.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Bottos coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $930,569.10 and approximately $47,606.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.02 or 0.00865165 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.