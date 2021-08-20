Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $286,701.89 and approximately $48,851.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00058013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.10 or 0.00821306 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00048603 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

