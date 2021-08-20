BoutsPro 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $68.00 (BOUTS)

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, BoutsPro has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $335,370.76 and $68.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00833183 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049242 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002070 BTC.

BoutsPro Coin Profile

BoutsPro (BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

