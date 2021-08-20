Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 70,418 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76.
- On Monday, May 24th, Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00.
Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 790,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
