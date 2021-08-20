Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith Sells 70,418 Shares

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76.

On Monday, May 24th, Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.04. 790,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,152,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

