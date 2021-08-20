BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday. Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.91 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $16,276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

