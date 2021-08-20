BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.21. BRF shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 32,358 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.77.
BRF Company Profile (NYSE:BRFS)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.