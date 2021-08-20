BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.21. BRF shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 32,358 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on BRFS. Bank of America lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BRF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,559,000 after buying an additional 850,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BRF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,600,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,416 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,343 shares during the period. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

