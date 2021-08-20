Brian J. Wendling Sells 11,405 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 49,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.09.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

