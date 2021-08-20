Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) versus Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head-To-Head Survey

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brightcove and Global Blue Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove $197.35 million 2.36 -$5.81 million $0.16 71.25 Global Blue Group $52.21 million 24.76 -$493.03 million N/A N/A

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blue Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brightcove and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brightcove currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.75%. Given Brightcove’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brightcove and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove 4.47% 14.52% 6.41% Global Blue Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Brightcove beats Global Blue Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, at the point of sale when shopping outside of their home country. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for point of sale, e-commerce dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Wangen-BrÃ¼ttisellen, Switzerland.

