Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 12,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 108,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 85,090 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 61,845 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

