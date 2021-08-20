Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in July

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:BHF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.97. 12,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,636. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.