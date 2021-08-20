Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,600 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 371,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Bristow Group stock remained flat at $$26.30 during trading on Friday. 84,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.96. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $743.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 165,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

