Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Broadcom worth $372,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after buying an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,555,000 after buying an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $475.17. 997,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

