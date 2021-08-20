Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $81.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.92 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $67.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $310.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.57 million to $313.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $406.34 million, with estimates ranging from $388.60 million to $419.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $225,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $105,245.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 436,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,333.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 33,105 shares of company stock worth $292,188 and sold 156,927 shares worth $1,572,590. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 400.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 111,017 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,739,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 79,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

