Brokerages Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post sales of $118.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the lowest is $116.70 million. Freshpet posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.65 million to $446.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $591.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,640,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -303.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.66. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

