Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.10 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLAD. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLAD opened at $11.23 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $385.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

