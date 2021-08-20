Brokerages Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $307.42 Million

Analysts predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce sales of $307.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.39 million and the highest is $313.00 million. Green Dot posted sales of $279.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.74. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after acquiring an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after acquiring an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after acquiring an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

