Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 3,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paya by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 289,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 228,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

