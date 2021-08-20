Brokerages Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $956.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $177.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,591 shares of company stock valued at $5,309,290 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

