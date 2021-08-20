Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will announce $282.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the lowest is $232.96 million. Talos Energy reported sales of $135.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

TALO stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $730.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.46.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,195,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $38,132,691.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock valued at $60,487,743. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 177.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

