Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $460.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,324 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

