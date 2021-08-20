Brokerages Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $3.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $16.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.82. 1,269,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,263. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

