Brokerages Anticipate Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will post $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Warner Music Group reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full-year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of WMG opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,801,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after acquiring an additional 385,507 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 87.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 310,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 75,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

