Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.81. 137,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

