Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $220.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.20 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $898.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

FULT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,361,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

