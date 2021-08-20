Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $468.39 Million

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report $468.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $465.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.80 million. Gentex reported sales of $474.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Gentex by 51.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 597,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after purchasing an additional 203,560 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Gentex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,084,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,062,000 after acquiring an additional 255,878 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at $1,909,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNTX stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

