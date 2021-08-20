Brokerages Expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.19 Million

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $54.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $53.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $52.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

