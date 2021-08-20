Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will post $539.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $75.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 609.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.81) EPS.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian by 4.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Hawaiian by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

