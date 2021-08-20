Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post $3.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the highest is $3.68 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

