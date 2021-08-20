Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $12.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $13.29 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $51.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.41 million to $52.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.05 million, with estimates ranging from $52.25 million to $57.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $232.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.