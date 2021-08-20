Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $924.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report sales of $924.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $939.80 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

SAVE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $5,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,291,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $22.89 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

