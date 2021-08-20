Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,242 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 704.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,214,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

