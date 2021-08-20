Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sanara MedTech Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sanara MedTech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Sanara MedTech’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.20%.

Shares of Sanara MedTech stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $237.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41. Sanara MedTech has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. North Run Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BiakoÂ¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.