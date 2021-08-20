Brokers Offer Predictions for Brambles Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brambles in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Moulder now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BXBLY opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

