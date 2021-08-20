Brokers Offer Predictions for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.66.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HENKY. Societe Generale downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of HENKY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

