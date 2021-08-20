Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.67

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.67 and last traded at $84.54, with a volume of 381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.74.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 17.2% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 302,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after acquiring an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 56,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bruker by 236,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

