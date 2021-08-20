Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $428,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.36. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

