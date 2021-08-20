BSCView Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a market capitalization of $230,048.61 and $8,390.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00057598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.41 or 0.00138588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00148886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,578.52 or 0.99870519 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00921098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00708431 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.