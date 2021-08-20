BTC Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after acquiring an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $56.49. 56,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

