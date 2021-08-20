BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,966 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in General Motors by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $48.39. 447,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,717,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

