BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,103 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 429.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 37,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,417. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 23.86%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

