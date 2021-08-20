BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,291 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,042,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,672,000 after acquiring an additional 676,459 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,102,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after acquiring an additional 597,085 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.92. 55,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.