BTC Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.98. 21,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,952. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Honda Motor’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $97.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

