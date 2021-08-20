BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 310,949 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,949 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $222,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ING traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. 94,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ING. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

