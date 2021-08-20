BTU Protocol (BTU) Market Cap Hits $57.49 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $57.49 million and $18,781.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

