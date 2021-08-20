Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) Short Interest Update

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:BHSE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bull Horn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,801,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bull Horn by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Bull Horn by 516,200.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bull Horn alerts:

Bull Horn stock remained flat at $$9.84 during trading on Friday. 669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,355. Bull Horn has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Bull Horn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bull Horn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.