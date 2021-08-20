Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,462,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880,294 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 8.09% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $249,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 866,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth about $98,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNR opened at $18.87 on Friday. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 21.52% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Research analysts expect that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CICC Research began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target for the company.

Burning Rock Biotech Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

