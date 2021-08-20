Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 14.3% in July

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 380,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,287. The company has a market capitalization of $944.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.27. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

