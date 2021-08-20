Bytecoin (BCN) Hits Market Cap of $288.80 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $288.80 million and $88,513.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.67 or 0.00563184 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001590 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 589.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

