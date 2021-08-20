Bytom Market Cap Reaches $132.72 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $132.72 million and approximately $37.55 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.84 or 0.00373118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,798,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,513,757 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

