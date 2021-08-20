Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,306.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,730,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,072,000 after acquiring an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $459,177,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $85.30. 106,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,232. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 3.20. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

