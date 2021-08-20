Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.89 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
About Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.
