Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.89 on Friday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at $1,968,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $1,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 79,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.